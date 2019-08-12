Transcript for Congress has been working hard to draft specific grounds to remove President Trump

The coldest air of the season Rob, thank you. And next to the impeachment showdown. Democrats presenting their case at a hearing tomorrow morning. They say they have a rock-solid case, but Republicans aren't backing down. Here's David Wright. Reporter: On the eve of historic impeachment hearings, congress has been burning the midnight oil. We have to act now. You can't wait for the next election because he's trying to interfere with the next election. Reporter: The house judiciary committee is now charged with drafting specific grounds to remove president trump. The president leaves us no choice. Reporter: Describing impeachment as "The constitution's final answer to a president who mistakes himself for a monarch," they plan to present evidence trump acted in a way that "Betrays our national security and corrupts our elections using a foreign power." They also say the Ukraine episode is part of a "Repeated pattern." Nobody wants to put the kitchen sink, as you called it, into these articles. We are very clear, we need to be focused. Reporter: Democrats hope to vote on articles of impeachment as early as this coming week. We have a very rock solid case. I think the case we have, if presented to a jury would be a guilty verdict in about three minutes flat. Reporter: The president's allies have been working out how they plan to push back. I don't see a single Republican defecting. They've looked at the facts and they know where we are on this. Reporter: While house Republicans have accused the Democrats of moving too fast, trump wants to fast-forward to a senate trial, where his party his personal lawyer spent last week in Ukraine, to the discomfort of some Republicans. One trump supporter likened it to "A murder suspect returning to the crime scene to livestream themselves moon dancing, brazen on a galactic level." I would never compare mayor Giuliani to a murder suspect. But it is weird that he's over there. Reporter: But president trump says he's fine with it. He has not told me what he's found, but I think he wants to go before congress and say, and also to the attorney general and the department of justice, I hear he's found plenty. David, the president also today tweeting about a report expected to come out tomorrow from the inspector general about 2016 and the trump campaign? Reporter: That's right. As you know, the president has repeatedly called for investigating the investigators. Well, the inspector general of the department of justice has done just that. Loing into the FBI's decision to wiretap a trump foreign policy adviser during the 2016 campaign. The inspector general is an independent watchdog, so the white house is hedging its bets. They've commissioned a separate report overseen directly by the attorney general. David, thank you. As the impeachment process

