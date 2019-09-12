A Connecticut driver said his Tesla collided with a police car while on autopilot

More
Plus, Ryan Reynolds was almost crushed by fans toppling a barricade at Comic-Con in Brazil.
1:11 | 12/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A Connecticut driver said his Tesla collided with a police car while on autopilot

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:11","description":"Plus, Ryan Reynolds was almost crushed by fans toppling a barricade at Comic-Con in Brazil. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"67585784","title":"A Connecticut driver said his Tesla collided with a police car while on autopilot ","url":"/WNT/video/connecticut-driver-tesla-collided-police-car-autopilot-67585784"}