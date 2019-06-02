Transcript for Connecticut police trying to identify woman found dead in suitcase

grisly discovery in Connecticut. The dy of a young woman found stuffed inside a suitcase and left in a wooded area near the side of the road. ABC's gio Benitez is in greenwich. Reporter: Tonight, police are desperately trying to identify the woman found dead in a suitcase off the side of the road in one of America's safest and wealthiest communities. We have no doubt that there was a homicide involved. Orter: The growing murder mystery shocking residents. The woman was reportedly found fully clothed with her hands and feet bound inside a red suitcase. She was discovered by highway workers and is believed to be between 18 and 30 years old. Right now, police think she was killed somewhere else, then brought here, but the question is when? We've had the fluctuating temperature. This particular area where the victim was found was kind of a low-lying area. A lot of complexity there. I think that's going to have to be left to the medical examiner. Reporter: Police say they have received several leads that they are actively pursuing as they're waiting on that autopsy report, hoping that shedse slight on what happened here. David? Gio, thank you.

