At least 1 construction worker injured in building collapse accident

More
The 13-story building in Miami Beach had been scheduled for demolition.
0:16 | 07/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for At least 1 construction worker injured in building collapse accident
Stevie Nicks of other news this Monday night the demolition accident in Miami Beach the building coming down debris flying in the street at least one construction worker injured. The building was scheduled for a controlled demolition something happens and in the entire building down the ones. Mayor says quote something went terribly wrong.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56769905,"title":"At least 1 construction worker injured in building collapse accident ","duration":"0:16","description":"The 13-story building in Miami Beach had been scheduled for demolition.","url":"/WNT/video/construction-worker-injured-building-collapse-accident-56769905","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.