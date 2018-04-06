-
Now Playing: FBI agent under investigation after his gun goes off at Denver nightclub
-
Now Playing: Bill Clinton gets questions about Monica Lewinsky on book tour
-
Now Playing: Suspected killer found dead after 6 linked murders in Arizona
-
Now Playing: 1 construction worker killed in Philadelphia building collapse
-
Now Playing: A driver speeds onto Little League field during game
-
Now Playing: 4 hospitalized in serious condition after Mount Baker rescue
-
Now Playing: Gay couple in SCOTUS decision describe moment baker refused to make wedding cake
-
Now Playing: Sara Gilbert speaks out, stands by decision to cancel 'Roseanne'
-
Now Playing: Baker who refused to make wedding cake for gay couple: 'It's not just a cake'
-
Now Playing: Timelapse shows wildfire in Colorado blazing through the night
-
Now Playing: New bodycam video shows officers' reactions after arresting Sterling Brown
-
Now Playing: Fired gym worker allegedly kills former boss with hatchet: Police
-
Now Playing: Lava flow traps residents in Hawaii, cutting off evacuation routes
-
Now Playing: Fisherman drags beached shark to safety
-
Now Playing: 3 women identified as bodies found at Mass. home
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court sides with Colorado baker
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court rules in favor of baker in same-sex wedding cake case
-
Now Playing: Michael Eric Dyson on national anthem protest, Kanye West's comments on slavery
-
Now Playing: South Carolina mother horrified after baby monitor was allegedly hacked
-
Now Playing: Pregnant woman among 5 shot at football game when gunman on moped opened fire