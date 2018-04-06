1 construction worker killed in Philadelphia building collapse

A two-story home being demolished in Philadelphia partially collapsed Monday, killing one of two contractors trapped in the rubble.
06/04/18

Transcript for 1 construction worker killed in Philadelphia building collapse
To be index of other news tonight the deadly building collapse in Philadelphia authorities say construction worker was killed when part of the building came down. A second worker escaping the building was being demolished at the time.

