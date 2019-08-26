Construction workers in Detroit found a time capsule containing meaningful memories

A simple black purse that was stolen from Margaret Friedlander 62-years-ago was discovered and contained items like a photo of her father and a handkerchief from her mother.
1:54 | 08/26/19

