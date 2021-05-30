Transcript for Controversial voting measure set to become law in Texas

Janai, thanks so much. Now to Texas where a new restrictive voting measure is set to become law. The legislation would make it easier for a judge to overturn an election and push back the start of Sunday voting. Something that opponents say is aimed at black churchgoers. Here's ABC's white house correspondent Maryalice parks. Reporter: Tonight, Republicans in Texas racing to pass a new bill to tighten voting access. The bill would make it easier to contest an election on allegations of fraud. Limit early voting on Sundays when many black voters normally go from church to the polls. And ban 24-hour locations and drive-through voting and the state senate changing the rules to rush debate, doubling the length of the bill overnight, and voting at 6:00 am leaving less time for people to read the text. Texas Democrats outraged. This is a state of emergency for democracy in Texas. It is clearly aimed at people of color, at black and hispanic Texans. Reporter: President Biden calling it wrong and un-american. Republicans arguing it's for security. But even this Republican Texas congressman admitting voter fraud is exceedingly rare. In a court of law, you know, that hasn't been borne to bear. Reporter: Poised to join at least 14 republican-led statehouses that have enacted more restrictive voting laws this year. They're pushing for a final vote tonight and governor Abbott signaled he supports it. So the big question now, how will businesses and Washington so far Republicans in Texas have dismissed criticism but Democrats here on capitol hill are pushing for national voting rights legislation. Linsey. Lots of backlash there, Maryalice, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.