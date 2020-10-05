Former cop and son charged with felony murder

More
Gregory and Travis McMichael are being charged for the murder of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbrey.
1:56 | 05/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former cop and son charged with felony murder

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:56","description":"Gregory and Travis McMichael are being charged for the murder of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbrey.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"70599895","title":"Former cop and son charged with felony murder","url":"/WNT/video/cop-son-charged-felony-murder-70599895"}