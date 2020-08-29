Coronavirus nears 6 million cases in the US

More
Cases and clusters of the virus are now emerging on college campuses in every state.
2:07 | 08/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Coronavirus nears 6 million cases in the US

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:07","description":"Cases and clusters of the virus are now emerging on college campuses in every state.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"72705267","title":"Coronavirus nears 6 million cases in the US","url":"/WNT/video/coronavirus-nears-million-cases-us-72705267"}