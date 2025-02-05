The cost of eggs is breaking records but may level out soon

The United States has experienced a significant rise in egg prices due to the bird flu outbreak, resulting in the deaths of millions of laying hens.

February 5, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live