Countdown begins for Mega Millions $1.6 billion drawing

More
Seventy-five percent of possible number combinations are expected to be sold for the drawing, according to experts.
0:39 | 10/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Countdown begins for Mega Millions $1.6 billion drawing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58703857,"title":"Countdown begins for Mega Millions $1.6 billion drawing","duration":"0:39","description":"Seventy-five percent of possible number combinations are expected to be sold for the drawing, according to experts.","url":"/WNT/video/countdown-begins-mega-millions-16-billion-drawing-58703857","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.