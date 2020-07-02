Countdown to New Hampshire Democratic debate

More
Democratic candidates prepare for Friday’s debate as Bernie Sanders claims victory in the Iowa caucuses even though the final results remain unclear.
2:14 | 02/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Countdown to New Hampshire Democratic debate

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:14","description":"Democratic candidates prepare for Friday’s debate as Bernie Sanders claims victory in the Iowa caucuses even though the final results remain unclear. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68810728","title":"Countdown to New Hampshire Democratic debate","url":"/WNT/video/countdown-hampshire-democratic-debate-68810728"}