-
Now Playing: Candidates out in force ahead of crucial New Hampshire vote
-
Now Playing: Countdown to New Hampshire Democratic debate
-
Now Playing: Trump celebrates victory in impeachment trial
-
Now Playing: Dixville Notch celebrates 60 years as ‘first in the nation’ vote
-
Now Playing: Trump declares victory over impeachment: 'It was evil'
-
Now Playing: Pete Buttigieg addresses appealing to black voters
-
Now Playing: Pete Buttigieg explains why he’s pro-choice
-
Now Playing: Pete Buttigieg responds to Iowa woman pulling vote after learning he’s gay
-
Now Playing: Mitt Romney votes against party
-
Now Playing: Trump blurts out expletive during 1st formal remarks after impeachment acquittal
-
Now Playing: Trump displayed ‘state of mind that had no contact with reality’: Pelosi
-
Now Playing: Trump brandishes papers bragging of his acquittal
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden admits campaign took 'gut punch' in Iowa
-
Now Playing: Trump acquittal 'normalized lawlessness': Pelosi
-
Now Playing: 48 hours later and Iowa caucuses winner still undetermined
-
Now Playing: Trump expected to speak on acquittal Thursday
-
Now Playing: Dramatic vote acquits Trump on both articles of impeachment
-
Now Playing: Senate votes to acquit President Trump on both articles of impeachment
-
Now Playing: Watch Mitt Romney’s speech prior to Trump’s acquittal