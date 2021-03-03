-
Now Playing: Dolly Parton requests Tennessee lawmakers halt plans to erect statue in her honor
-
Now Playing: 'In Plain Sight' analyzes Lady Bird Johnson’s role in White House
-
Now Playing: Reggae icon Bunny Wailer dies at 73
-
Now Playing: 6 Dr. Seuss books pulled from publishing
-
Now Playing: Meet America’s favorite rapping teacher
-
Now Playing: Celebrity beauty must-have looks
-
Now Playing: Deepak Chopra goes digital
-
Now Playing: H.E.R. says she feels a responsibility to write music that reflects current events
-
Now Playing: Gal Gadot announces baby No. 3 is on the way
-
Now Playing: Stephen King talks about his new book, 'Later'
-
Now Playing: ‘Klara and the Sun’ is the March 2021 ‘GMA’ Book Club pick
-
Now Playing: Breaking down drama from ‘The Bachelor: Women Tell All’ episode
-
Now Playing: TikTok couple talks about their rise to fame with incredible musical talents
-
Now Playing: Lady Gaga's dog walker speaks for 1st time since dognapping
-
Now Playing: Lady Gaga's dog walker speaks out
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelor' episode recap
-
Now Playing: Former NFL star, football analyst Irv Cross has died at 81
-
Now Playing: Lauren Akins and Thomas Rhett’s 1-year-old daughter is all of us in this video
-
Now Playing: Deitrick Haddon and Zaytoven perform ‘Sick World’ on ‘GMA3’