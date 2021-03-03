Country star Dolly Parton vaccinated

Dolly Parton, who donated $1 million to COVID-19 vaccine research, posted a video Tuesday that she received her first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Parton said she made sure to wait her turn.
1:15 | 03/03/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Country star Dolly Parton vaccinated

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

