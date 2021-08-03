Couple finds out moms gave birth to them at same hospital less than 24 hours apart

Cortney Mahnken took her mother to meet the mother of her boyfriend, Nick Monguso, only to realize they recognized one another from the hospital where they gave birth next to each other.
1:41 | 03/08/21

