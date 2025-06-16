Court security officers attacked by emotionally disturbed individual, police say

Two court security officers who were scanning people into a criminal court building in Lower Manhattan were slashed, according to police and the Office of Court Administration.

June 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live