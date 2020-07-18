Transcript for COVID-19 cases cross 14 million worldwide

own words. We move on to the staggering new numbers in the coronavirus pandemic. More than 14 million cases worldwide. A 40% increase in less than three weeks. The U.S. Reporting nearly 140,000 lives lost. Hard hit Florida with more than 10,000 new cases, adding to the strain on hospitals. And an alarming headline in Texas, more than 80 babies testing positive in one county alone. Authorities in several states trying to control the spread by cracking down on crowded parties. Here's ABC's Trevor Ault. Reporter: Tonight, police cracking down on so-called covid-19 parties. Officials breaking up massive house parties in central Florida's osceola county. The sheriff saying partygoers are either trying to catch the virus or don't care if they do. When I hear about these covid parties, it just, you know, makes my head spin. You're not in a vacuum. You are part of the propagation of the outbreak. Reporter: Cases in Florida still surging. The state reporting more new cases in the past week than it saw in all of may and June. While experts say the impact on the young appears to be smaller than it is for adults, more children are becoming infected. First-time mom Angelica Wendell says her 2-month-old daughter evy developed a fever, then tested positive. I've never had another baby to experience any type of illness with, so when you find out its covid, it's just, like, heartbreaking. Reporter: In a single Texas county, 85 babies under the age of 1 have contracted covid-19, as the state is battling a deadly surge, now recording four straight days of more than 100 deaths. It's one of 28 states seeing daily death tolls rise, as a debate is raging over masks. These demonstrators holding an anti-mask rally at the statehouse in Ohio. A movement Dr. Michael saag, who fought the virus himself, says he cannot believe. I don't see people wearing masks, and I see a total disregard for what's going on in the world around them. It's very disheartening. Reporter: So far 28 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico have issued mask mandates. The CDC director saying if every American wore masks, the pandemic would be under control in weeks. But president trump refusing to issue a nationwide mandate. I want people to have a certain freedom, and I don't believe in that, no. And as you know, masks cause problems, too. With that being said, I'm a believer in masks. Reporter: Arizona setting a record for deaths today. Doctors blasting state leaders, who were slow to lockdown and quick to re-open. You could go inside to a bar starting on may 15th. I mean, that's unbelievable. And, of course, everything went to hell. Reporter: But the economic toll from shutting down is devastating businesses. In Louisiana, one in four restaurants could end up closing for good, with some cities hit even harder. We're projecting that we're going to lose in the New Orleans area probably 40% of our restaurants. Reporter: And in New York City, where indoor dining is banned, the mayor furious over scenes like these. Jam-packed street parties. Few people wearing masks. Police trying in vain to break up the crowds. All right, Trevor Ault joins us now from New York City. Trevor on that last point there in your report, the mayor is calling these massive street parties unacceptable and vowing to take action? Reporter: That's right, Tom. Tonight one member of city council saying some of these businesses are out of warnings and need to shut down. Bill de Blasio says they're going to start stepping up enforcement and shutting down bars and restaurants that

