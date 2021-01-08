COVID-19 cases fueled by delta variant continue to rise

“Things are going to get worse,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.
3:52 | 08/01/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for COVID-19 cases fueled by delta variant continue to rise

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"duration":"3:52","description":"“Things are going to get worse,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"79207350","title":"COVID-19 cases fueled by delta variant continue to rise","url":"/WNT/video/covid-19-cases-fueled-delta-variant-continue-rise-79207350"}