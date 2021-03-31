-
Now Playing: Could a child using an asthma inhaler spread COVID-19?
-
Now Playing: Biden's massively ambitious and expensive infrastructure plan
-
Now Playing: Front-line doctor opens up about his year in the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Michigan sees alarming rise in COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: How effective are COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in the real world?
-
Now Playing: CDC director warns of ‘impending doom’ as COVID cases climb
-
Now Playing: Here’s why you might feel pain during sex, and, no, it’s not in your head
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, March 25, 2021
-
Now Playing: Melissa & Doug toy company creator opens up about mental health struggles
-
Now Playing: Are COVID-19 vaccines safe for pregnant women?
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 29, 2021
-
Now Playing: Brazil’s COVID-19 catastrophe
-
Now Playing: CDC director gives blunt warning about COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Do you need to double mask after getting vaccinated?
-
Now Playing: A closer look at the global fight against COVID-19
-
Now Playing: COVID cases on the rise despite vaccination efforts
-
Now Playing: Nearly half of US states seeing uptick in COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: Concern grows as COVID-19 cases rise