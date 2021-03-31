COVID-19 cases rise in 25 states as experts warn of potential surge

More
Since the vaccine rollout began, virus cases in nursing homes have dropped 96%, but hospital admissions are up in 11 states. Doctors in Michigan say they’re seeing younger, unvaccinated patients.
3:09 | 03/31/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for COVID-19 cases rise in 25 states as experts warn of potential surge

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:09","description":"Since the vaccine rollout began, virus cases in nursing homes have dropped 96%, but hospital admissions are up in 11 states. Doctors in Michigan say they’re seeing younger, unvaccinated patients.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76776157","title":"COVID-19 cases rise in 25 states as experts warn of potential surge","url":"/WNT/video/covid-19-cases-rise-25-states-experts-warn-76776157"}