Transcript for COVID-19 cases rise to alarming numbers

Now to the urgent warnings about the highly contagious delta variant. And the alarming rise in cases, numbers that we haven't seen in this country since may. Dr. Anthony Fauci telling the unvaccinated they should be concerned. And he also addressed the possibility of a booster shot. Here's Trevor Ault. Reporter: Tonight, that alarming rise in cases pushing this Missouri hospital to the brink. This is nothing that I had imagined out of nursing school. Reporter: Springfield's mercy hospital now opening a sixth covid ward for the first time in the pandemic. The starkest example of the delta variant's increasing threat. Over the past two weeks, nine states reporting hospitalizations up at least 30%. The bad news is that we have a very nasty variant. The good news is we have a vaccine that works against it. Reporter: But daily vaccinations are plummeting, down 85% from the April peak. Arkansas' governor trying to convince those who are hesitant to trust the shot. Republicans, Democrats, we all suffer the same consequence if the delta variant gets us and we're not vaccinated. Reporter: This week the CDC director saying 99.5% of Americans killed by covid were unvaccinated. In Oklahoma, the Murillo family cherishing life. Baby Ellie celebrating her first birthday, having spent her life in the hospital. Born three months early as the entire family was infected. Ellie fighting through lung disease and covid herself in February. She's a really strong baby. She's put up with so much. Already death with so much in her short life. Trevor joins us now. There's a new debate over whether we'll need a third booster shot. Tonight, Israel says it will offer boosters to high-risk adults. What is the latest in the U.S.? Reporter: Linsey, pfizer will be briefing officials as early as tomorrow on the possibility of a booster shot. Dr. Anthony Fauci agrees with the CDC and the fda that at least right now, it doesn't appear that booster shots are needed. Trevor, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.