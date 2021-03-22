-
Now Playing: Europe faces vaccine crisis
-
Now Playing: AstraZenca pauses rollout of COVID-19 vaccine in Europe
-
Now Playing: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin makes unannounced trip to Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Buckingham Palace reviewing diversity policies across all royal households
-
Now Playing: Drone captures massive flooding in Australia
-
Now Playing: Migrant surge at the border
-
Now Playing: Bookstore in Japan shakes during earthquake
-
Now Playing: Police clash with protesters in Bangkok
-
Now Playing: Celebrating World Storytelling Day
-
Now Playing: Decade of death in Syria’s civil war
-
Now Playing: Parisians leave capital ahead of new COVID-19 lockdown
-
Now Playing: Universal Studios introduces Super Nintendo World
-
Now Playing: Protests in Myanmar, Atlanta shooting, New Yorkers remembered: The Week in Photos
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Paris enters monthlong lockdown after surge of COVID cases
-
Now Playing: Diplomacy drama
-
Now Playing: Putin challenges Biden to debate after ‘killer’ comments
-
Now Playing: Street sweeper inspires others to ‘put your trash in the trash can’
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 18, 2021
-
Now Playing: School of stingrays swims over Great Barrier Reef