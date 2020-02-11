-
Now Playing: 'Our map has expanded' as we get closer to the election: Biden senior adviser
-
Now Playing: Officials grapple with record cases of COVID-19 across the country
-
Now Playing: ‘Virus Hunters’ tracking infectious diseases
-
Now Playing: Researchers search for next pandemic
-
Now Playing: U.S. surpasses 9 million COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: The impact of daylight savings on health while facing COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump Jr. says coronavirus deaths are 'almost nothing'
-
Now Playing: Doctors in Belgium describe the situation in ICUs as a 'war zone'
-
Now Playing: 2nd COVID-19 crisis hitting Europe
-
Now Playing: Europe battles COVID-19 wave
-
Now Playing: US coronavirus emergency
-
Now Playing: Can you celebrate Thanksgiving safely with family if you quarantine before?
-
Now Playing: Why the drop in STDs is a bad thing
-
Now Playing: Amy Robach shares five things she learned while overcoming cancer
-
Now Playing: Dodgers star under investigation
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, October 28, 2020
-
Now Playing: Vaccine Watch: How a COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 cases rise in 45 states, deaths rise in 30 states
-
Now Playing: Europe battles 2nd COVID-19 wave