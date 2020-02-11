COVID-19 cases on a staggering rise in the US

More
All states except Nebraska and Delaware are now seeing an increase.
2:16 | 11/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for COVID-19 cases on a staggering rise in the US

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:16","description":"All states except Nebraska and Delaware are now seeing an increase. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73962037","title":"COVID-19 cases on a staggering rise in the US","url":"/WNT/video/covid-19-cases-staggering-rise-us-73962037"}