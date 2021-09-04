Now Playing: New COVID-19 surge in Michigan

Now Playing: Medical examiner testifies in Derek Chuavin trial

Now Playing: House Ethics Committee launches investigation into Gaetz

Now Playing: Severe storms in the South expected through weekend

Now Playing: Boeing 737-Max jets grounded

Now Playing: NASA 2 days away from historic Mars flight

Now Playing: Legendary rapper DMX dies at 50

Now Playing: The Death of George Floyd: Day 10 recap of Derek Chauvin's trial

Now Playing: Actor Michael K. Williams leads a powerful discussion on changing communities

Now Playing: Key moments from day 10 of the Derek Chauvin trial

Now Playing: In the Kitchen with Sunny Hostin

Now Playing: Luke Bryan performs ‘Up’ on ‘GMA3’

Now Playing: Tips for taking care of your smile between dental visits

Now Playing: Can you contract COVID-19 from takeout food?

Now Playing: Bringing back the art of letter writing

Now Playing: Firefighters rally for boy’s 6th birthday

Now Playing: Shake Shack adds avocado and two new sandwiches to its menu