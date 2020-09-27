Transcript for COVID-19 deaths near 1 million worldwide

coronavirus pandemic and fears of a second wave in the U.S. And around the world. Here at home, more than 204,000 American lives lost, 33 states reporting cases on the rise, Florida today topping 700,000 cases. Here's ABC's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, disturbing scenes of packed bars and restaurants in ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Few masks and no social distancing. This after the governor lifted all restrictions on restaurant capacity. I'm healthy, I'm strong, and I feel comfortable with all my friends. Reporter: The state crossing a grim milestone, 700,000 cases. More than 14,000 deaths. The mayor of Miami worried about the governor's decision. We'll see in the next couple of weeks whether he's right about his perspective. But if he's wrong about his perspective it's going to be a very, very difficult time because it's in the middle of flu season. Reporter: Terry Kinder is a seventh grade teacher in Florida feeling the pressure covid brings. Our kids deserve better, we deserve better. It's not working, guys, it's not working. Reporter: In New York City, more than 500,000 students heading back to in-person learning this week, starting Tuesday. The date had been pushed back twice and today the principal's union made a unanimous vote of no confidence for mayor bill de Blasio and the city's chancellor. All summer long we've been running into roadblock after roadblock, with changing guidance, confusing guidance. Sometimes no guidance. Reporter: New York seeing a surge, topping more than a thousand covid cases for the first time since June. This may be the most precarious moment that we are facing since we have emerged from lockdown. Reporter: 33 states seeing increases in the infections. Wisconsin setting a new record for positive coronavirus cases in a day with nearly 3,000 cases. It's really up to the adults to be an example to the children, to wear a mask. And I'm just not seeing that. Reporter: Experts fear a new surge in the winter. One projection has the daily death rate going from 765 to an alarming 3,000 by late December. If we don't carefully follow the guidelines, the other guidelines, the masking, the distancing, the crowds, then we may see another surge again. Reporter: Grocers are preparing. One prominent chain stockpiling groceries and building pandemic pallets of cleaning and sanitizing products. The department of health issuing warning they'll enforce mask and social distancing in the city where there are clusters. Saying they could hand out finance.

