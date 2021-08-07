COVID-19 delta variant is dominant across US

In Missouri, some hospitals need extra nurses and ventilators for unvaccinated patients filling some ICUs. Officials hope high vaccination rates will prevent severe cases caused by the variant.
2:51 | 07/08/21

