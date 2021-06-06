Transcript for COVID-19 vaccination rate drops significantly

News on a pandemic tonight in America's falling Kobe vaccination rate. The US is now at risk of not reaching president Biden's goal of 70% of adults receiving at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4. First Lady doctor Jill Biden and doctor Anthony found she and Harlem New York today trying to convince more people to get vaccinated. The country now crossing a major milestone 300 million administered shots here's ABC's Trevor alt. Tonight the US no longer on track to meet president Biden's goal of getting 70% of American adults at least one shot by the fourth of July. The nation about seventeen million people shy of the target on pace to come up seven million short of those who are still singer bit a wait and see. You are putting people risk. And you're preventing the cool calm today reverend Calvin Butts iconic Harlem church hosting doctor Anthony vouching and First Lady doctor Jill Biden look. Every morning. Her. That candidate Regan and this athlete perhaps some. And with average daily case is down nearly 95%. Since January the vaccines are helping to fuel the reopening our geo but he tests on board the celebrity millennium. We are aboard the first cruise ship in North America since the pandemic shut this industry down. Every person on board has been fully vaccinated they've been tested for Covert and because of that the cruise line says they do not need to Wear a mask. But health officials are still warning parents about CoBiz serious risk to teenagers painless thrown into the worst illness exchange instant like. Sixteen year old Lydia past stories still fighting symptoms more than a year after she caught the virus she's launched a website for other patients like her they're not alone. And that's scary movie they have a community to reach out to him. And his share understood. Some support for those long haulers and Trevor all joins us now from outside that Harlem church where doctor found she in the first leaning toward this afternoon. And Trevor this isn't this church as an example of what America needs to get through this pandemic house up. Well Lindsey doctor vouching the First Lady stressed the need for community efforts to end a pandemic in this church is a hub for the community here in Harlem. It administered 111000 doses inside. Lindsay Trevor thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.