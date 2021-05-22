COVID-19 vaccine slowing spread and lowering case numbers in US

The number of cases and level of community risk is lowering as more people get vaccinated. However, the U.S. has seen a 45% drop in vaccination rates since early April.
2:55 | 05/22/21

COVID-19 vaccine slowing spread and lowering case numbers in US

