New COVID-19 variant spreading rapidly in New York City

More
Two new studies found that the variant is unique, but shared a concerning mutation with the more contagious Brazilian and South African variants,
4:22 | 02/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New COVID-19 variant spreading rapidly in New York City

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:22","description":"Two new studies found that the variant is unique, but shared a concerning mutation with the more contagious Brazilian and South African variants, ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76119900","title":"New COVID-19 variant spreading rapidly in New York City","url":"/WNT/video/covid-19-variant-spreading-rapidly-york-city-76119900"}