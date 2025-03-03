Crews battle more than 175 wildfires across Carolinas

More than 4,000 acres have already burned, with one of the biggest fires threatening homes in the Carolina Forest and flames forcing families to evacuate. Some have driven through fire to escape.

March 3, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live