Crime ring provided rental cars for crime tourists, prosecutors say

A federal indictment states six defendants were part of an operation that supplied rental cars to thieves and helped facilitate 120 burglaries across 80 U.S. cities.

August 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live