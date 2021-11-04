Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace for Prince Philip

More
Prince Charles expressed his and the royal family’s gratitude to Prince Philip, who was married to Queen Elizabeth for 73 years.
3:00 | 04/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace for Prince Philip

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"Prince Charles expressed his and the royal family’s gratitude to Prince Philip, who was married to Queen Elizabeth for 73 years.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76999079","title":"Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace for Prince Philip","url":"/WNT/video/crowds-gather-buckingham-palace-prince-philip-76999079"}