Cruise passengers halfway through quarantine

More
The virus that has killed more than 1,000 people was given an official name, COVID-19, while a 13th case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the U.S.
1:58 | 02/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cruise passengers halfway through quarantine

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:58","description":"The virus that has killed more than 1,000 people was given an official name, COVID-19, while a 13th case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the U.S.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68921819","title":"Cruise passengers halfway through quarantine","url":"/WNT/video/cruise-passengers-halfway-quarantine-68921819"}