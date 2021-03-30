Another Cuomo accuser comes forward, 10th woman

Sherry Vill claims New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made her uncomfortable when he kissed her on the cheek during a 2017 tour of flood damage. She posted an autographed photo from the visit.
1:35 | 03/30/21

