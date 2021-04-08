Cuomo facing mounting pressure to resign after sexual harassment claims

No New York Democrat has come to the defense of the governor, who's repeatedly denied all allegations of misconduct. President Joe Biden is among those calling on Cuomo to resign.
3:09 | 08/04/21

