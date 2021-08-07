Cyclist killed by bear in Montana

More
Witnesses say the bear wandered into the campsite several times before the attack. Fellow campers scared the bear off and called the authorities.
0:11 | 07/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Cyclist killed by bear in Montana

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:11","description":"Witnesses say the bear wandered into the campsite several times before the attack. Fellow campers scared the bear off and called the authorities.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78721363","title":"Cyclist killed by bear in Montana","url":"/WNT/video/cyclist-killed-bear-montana-78721363"}