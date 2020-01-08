Transcript for Daily coronavirus deaths hit staggering milestone

Now to the coronavirus pandemic and the staggering loss of life. July was particularly deadly. More than 1,000 deaths on 11 out of the 31 days last month. Tonight, nearly 154,000 lives have been lost, and the CDC now estimates that number could rise to 182,000 in the next three weeks. Take a look at the map. Deaths are rising in 35 states and Puerto Rico. California reporting a record 219 deaths and more than 500,000 cases. The first state to reach that mark. And Florida reporting more than 9,000 new cases again today as it braces for that tropical threat. Here's ABC's Trevor Ault. Reporter: Tonight, those staggering numbers in California, now the first state with 500,000 confirmed cases, the same day it recorded its highest death toll so far -- 219 lives lost. If we don't get serious, ashes, ashes, we all fall down. Reporter: Among the 9,000 killed in the state since the pandemic began, a teenager who had underlying health complications. I'm speechless when it comes to anything that I could say to the family. Reporter: The CDC now predicting nearly 30,000 more Americans could be killed in the next three weeks. 35 states and Puerto Rico are now battling rising daily deaths counts, including Florida. Another day with more than 9,000 cases as the state braces for the incoming storm. This is the first time this county has been under two local states of emergencies that overlap at the same time. Reporter: Texas now passing New York in total confirmed cases. Among them, 10-year-old M.J. Borsvold and three of his family members. It's a very scary virus. I liked to think that I was going to be okay, but there was another part of me that was thinking, I could die. Reporter: And days after Texas congressman and vocal mask critic Louis Gohmert tested positive, Arizona representative Raul Grijalva now says he's contracted the virus as well. Grijalva had been in isolation after attending a hearing with Gohmert on Tuesday. We are at a danger point everybody. Reporter: Officials across the midwest now sounding the alarm. In Illinois, contact tracers have linked multiple cases to a private high school prom attended by nearly 300 people. It was not a good idea getting that many people together, not observing social distancing. Reporter: And the major league baseball season in jeopardy. Two more St. Louis cardinals players and staff testing positive, bringing the team total to four. Today's game against the brewers cancelled. 17 games now postponed in just 10 days. And in New Jersey, governor Phil Murphy says his state is cracking down on massive parties. One held this week with 700 people. As I said, the alarm bells are going off. The only way to silence the alarms and get back to the process of moving forward is for everyone to take them seriously. Trevor Ault joins us now from a testing site in New Jersey. You mentioned the state is cracking down on the massive parties and people ignoring social distancing guidelines? Reporter: Yeah, Tom. New Jersey's rate of transnation has been rising significantly. It's now at its highest level since early April. Governor Murphy says it's likely they're going to increase restrictions mostly on indoor gathering in the next few days. Trevor Ault for us tonight.

