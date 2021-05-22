Transcript for Daily COVID-19 case average drops nearly 90% since January

Now to the pandemic and some encouraging news. The daily case average nationwide dropping nearly 90% since January. Cases now averaging 20,000 per day. That's the lowest in nearly a year, and with that, more signs of life getting back to normal. Sporting events with thousands of fans. And if vaccinated, not wearing masks while in their seats. Tonight, Dr. Fauci on what could happen in the next month. Here's ABC's janai Norman in Brooklyn. Reporter: Tonight, America's re-opening moving forward from Las Vegas -- to New Orleans -- to New York. Dr. Anthony Fauci saying the worst of the pandemic could soon be over. Hopefully in the next month or so we'll get there. The goal is to get 70% of the adult population vaccinated with at least one dose. By the fourth of July. Reporter: The nation's daily average of new coronavirus cases plunging nearly 90% since early January, but health experts cautioning the country still has a ways to go. Rhode Island today becoming just the eighth state in the country with more than 70% of adults receiving at least one dose. Grounded to third. There's one. There's two! Reporter: The New York Yankees hosting their first home game with a section reserved for vaccinated fans. It was tough having no baseball for a couple of mons last year, but when it came back it was like a sign of hope. Reporter: Barclay center, home to the Brooklyn nets opening to more than 10,000 fans for the team's first playoff game. In an effort to try to get more people vaccinated, this sporting goods store is offering a chance to win playoff tickets for anyone who gets vaccinated here. The Barclay center's CEO telling whit -- This is one small step, we believe, but an important one for New York City getting back up on its feet. Back to normal, just in time for playoffs. Janai Norman joins us from Barclay's Senter in Brooklyn. Many fans will be showing their New York state passports before entering the arena? Reporter: Yeah, whit, the excelsior app. It's been downloaded a million times since it launch in the March, and many are using it at several businesses and venues to show their covid vaccine and negative test status, like at this recent hockey game. Many fans will use the app to get to their seats in the vaccinated section for tonight's playoff game. Might be seeing more of that in the future. Janai, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.