Transcript for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s plane hit runway so hard that landing gear broke, causing crash

Several developing stories as we come on. We begin with the amazing escape from a burning plane for Dale Earnhardt Jr. And his family. The baby girl taken out, among the first to be rescued. Firefighters rushing to put out the flames. A blackened shell, all that is left of the plane. And investigators with the first details from inside the crash. Steve osunsami is on the scene in Tennessee. Reporter: New cell phone video tonight shows the moment when they were all safe, just after the plane came to a stop and the fire starts. The broken jetway opens. They pull the baby out first, and everyone gets out alive. Federal investigators tonight believe that the private jet carrying NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. And his family bounced at least twice during landing, before sliding off the runway and blowing up into this ball of fire. It came out of the airfield through the fence and it is on fire. Reporter: Eyewitnesses who called for help cheered when the family ran out. There's a girl. There's one, there's a baby. There's a dog. Reporter: Authorities say that surveillance video they've collected from nearby businesses show the plane hitting the runway so hard, the right landing gear was destroyed, sending the plane sliding through a fence and onto a highway. You can actually see the right main landing gear is collapsing on the video. Reporter: Earnhardt Jr., his two pilots, his wife, and their 15-month-old not only walked away but without any serious injury. It was his plane, and the former racing star was the only one who needed medical attention with cuts and bruises. The good lord was in charge on that flight. Reporter: These are some of the things they left behind in the rush. A child seat, and other signs of what should have been an enjoyable start to the weekend. They're telling us that the plane could be here for two days while the investigators do their work. I don't know if you can see it, but there's a fence that's wrapped around the body of the plane. That's the fence the plane crashed through when it skidded off the runway. Earnhardt Jr. Was here for the big race this weekend, where are he was working as a television analyst. After getting released from the hospital last night, he took the weekend off. Steve, we can see parts of the wreckage from the plane over your shoulder there. Incredible that they survived. And now we know why the fire was so intense? Reporter: Authorities explain it's because there was more than 1,000 gallons of fuel in the plane, some of it seeped into the stream directly behind me. The smell of fuel is still very, very strong here. Tom? Steve, thank you.

