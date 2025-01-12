Dangerous Santa Ana winds are set to return to Southern California

After calm weather Sunday, wind speeds are forecast to pick up on Monday, making the battle to control the fires more difficult.

January 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live