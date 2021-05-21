Dangerous storms, flash flood alerts along the Gulf Coast

There are flash flood warnings and watches in Texas and Louisiana for the fourth straight day. The first named storm of hurricane season could be forming in the Atlantic.
0:18 | 05/21/21

Dangerous storms, flash flood alerts along the Gulf Coast

