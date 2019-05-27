Transcript for Dangerous storms strike as millions head home from holiday weekend

And we begin with the tornado threat on the move tonight. Tornado watches in six states and severe weather now targeting cities. Indianapolis, Des Moines and Chicago all in the cross hairs. Travelers heading home on Chicago's Kennedy express 3 way tonight, driving through the wind and the rain. A new tornado striking Charles city, Iowa, today, you see it one of more than 200 reports in the past week. El Reno, Oklahoma, still reeling from a powerful ef-3. Two people killed there, dozens and there are flood alerts in six states from Montana to Missouri tonight. These homes in Tulsa already under water. The National Guard rescuing people stranded by high water in and tonight, 30 million Americans from Texas to Ohio are in the storm zone and the system is now moving east. ABC's Alex Perez starts us off from Chicago. Reporter: Tonight, dangerous storms striking as millions head home from the holiday weekend. Ping pong ball-sized hail and tornado warnings near Chicago. You can see where the rotation is. It's heading almost east-southeast. Right there. Reporter: In Iowa, the Floyd county fairgrounds taking a direct hit by a twister there. More than 200 tornadoes reported since last Monday. An ef-3 twister, winds of at least 136 miles per hour, tearing through el Reno Saturday night, claiming two lives. Our rob Marciano is there. The tornado coming from just over my right shoulder. That's the hotel that got hit. The second story ripped off. Thankfully, nobody hurt there. This is a construction crane or radio tower. Honestly, so many things are demolished here, it's hard to identify them. Reporter: Oklahoma's governor touring the damage in el Reno today, taking a call from the president. Pretty devastating. We've got two fatalities. Reporter: The state also facing historic flooding, after up to two feet of rainfall this month. Floodwaters reaching the rooftops of homes. People like Carla Ashton and her boyfriend losing everything. We have no idea. We don't know what we're going to do. Reporter: Two lock and dam operators stranded by floodwaters. The Arkansas National Guard rescuing them by helicopter Sunday outside of ft. Smith. And Alex Perez joins us now from a rainy Chicago. Alex, these storms continue through the night. Where are they headed next? Reporter: Well, Tom, take a look behind me. You can see the clouds have basically swallowed up the skyline here. There is a tornado watch that includes all of us here in Chicago through tonight. And take a look. These storms tomorrow move to the northeast and a separate system heads back into the southern plains. Oklahoma, Kansas, bracing for more torrential rain, high winds, hail and possibly even more tornadoes. Tom, this outbreak is far from Tom? Our teams will be tracking all of those storms through the Alex, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.