Transcript for Dangerous weather hits West Coast

Time now for our index and the dangerous weather hitting the west. A storm system bringing mountain snow, heavy rain and gusty winds to northern California. The storm then shifting to the southern part of the state with flash flooding possible. Now to the privacy concerns for a popular video conferencing platform. The FBI issuing a warning for zoom, after reports of uninvited guests gaining access to meetings, in some cases sharing graphic images and hateful language. New York City, the nation's largest school district, now banning teachers from using the site for virtual learning. The company's CEO saying they are now focusing solely on security issues. And a passing to note. Former NFL kicker Tom Dempsey has died from coronavirus complications. Born without toes on his right kicking foot, he was famously known for a 63-yard field goal in 1970, holding the record for the longest NFL kick for Dempsey, who suffered from dementia, contracted covid-19 while living at a senior living home in New Orleans. And when we come back, call

