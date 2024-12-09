Daniel Penny found not guilty in subway chokehold trial

Daniel Penny was acquitted of criminally negligent homicide in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old homeless man on a New York City subway. The incident drew national attention.

December 9, 2024

