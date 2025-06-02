Daring, highly-coordinated Ukrainian drone strikes shock Russia

In a daring military operation named 'Operation Spider Web, ' Ukraine taking out an estimated 30% of Russia's strategic bombers with drones launched from what look like shipping containers.

June 2, 2025

