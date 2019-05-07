Dash-cam video captures close call on Utah highway

Footage showed the Subaru Outback sliding across four lanes of busy traffic, out of control, before finally righting itself.
Transcript for Dash-cam video captures close call on Utah highway
And the close call caught on a driver's dash cam on a you talk highway. That's Subaru Outback and just narrowly missing the car doing the filming sliding across four lanes of busy traffic out of control. Right before before righting itself. The wild maneuver caught on I eighty in Park City no injuries reported.

