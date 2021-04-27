Dashcam video of Tesla Autopilot crash

Police say a Tesla on Autopilot smashed into a sheriff deputy’s patrol car, which slammed into a state trooper vehicle. Investigators say the Tesla’s driver was watching a movie.

