Transcript for ‘Dating Game Killer’ dies in prison awaiting execution

To the "Index." The notorious serial murderer known as the dating game killer has died while awaiting execution in California. Prison officials say Rodney Alcala died of natural causes yesterday at a hospital Alcala was sentenced to death in 2010 for killing five people, including a 12-year-old girl. But investigators estimate he may have killed as many as 130 people. Alcala won the show "The dating game" back in 1978, before he was caught. Legendary civil rights activist Bob Moses has died. Moses endured beatings and jail time while leading voter registration drives in the south during the 1960s. He is credited with helping to dismantle segregation in Mississippi. And in the '80s he founded the algebra project to help teach math to poor students. The group says that Moses died this morning in Hollywood, Florida. He was 86 years old.

