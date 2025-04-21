David Muir looks back at the extraordinary life and legacy of Pope Francis

David Muir looks back at the pontiff's life and legacy. Known as the people's pope, he was the first pope from Latin America and the first pope to agree to a town hall with American television.

April 21, 2025

