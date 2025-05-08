David Muir reports on Cardinal Robert Prevost making history as first American pope

David Muir reports on the conclave electing American Cardinal Robert Prevost to succeed Pope Francis – choosing the name Leo XIV – 24 hours and 21 minutes after the doors closed to the Sistine chapel.

May 8, 2025

