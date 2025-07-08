David Muir reports from flood zone in Central Texas as search for survivors continues

As the death toll surpasses 110 after the deadliest floods the U.S. has seen in decades, David Muir speaks to a man still looking for his parents after their cabin was washed away by rapid floods.

July 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live