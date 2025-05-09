David Muir reports on U.S. Pope Leo XIV as he celebrates his first mass

Less than 24 hours after being introduced as pope, Leo XIV celebrated his first mass and spent time with the faithful, giving out blessings.

May 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live